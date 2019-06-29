

A house fire that officials are calling suspicious has left a woman from Six Nations without a home.

Nearly 60 firefighters responded to the incident on Cayuga Road around 4:30 p.m. to find the front portion of the house fully engulfed in flame.

Melba Thomas was out for less than an hour Friday afternoon when she received a call informing her of the situation.

“I’m devastated and very sad and confused,” she said. “To lose everything is to be devastated.”

No one was home at the time, but many memories and belongings were lost.

“This is where I grew up and where my Dad and uncles grew up,” said Thomas’ grandson Brody. “This has been the homestead for a long time.”

Thomas has lived in Six Nations for her whole life and is a band council member.

She says her car was torched in her driveway a few years ago.

“I feel like she’s been harassed here by local people,” said Brody. “It’s unfortunate because Six Nations is such a strong community and we’re supposed to be there for each other.”

The house is now a complete write off, with damage estimated in between $250-300,000.

The family of Thomas says they will be holding a fundraiser to help their grandmother.

They are also asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact the local police department to help them determine the cause of the fire.