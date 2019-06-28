

The Ontario Fire Marhshal has been called into investigate after flames broke out at a home in Six Nations.

Fire crews responded to Cayuga Road, north of 5th Line, around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the bungalow when crews arrived on scene, according to the fire department.

Fire Chief Matthew Miller says the home is owned by one of the elected band members.

Brody Thomas says his grandmother lives in the house but she wasn't home at the time of the fire.

Thomas says this isn't the first incident on his grandmother's property.

"I feel like she's been harassed here by local people," says Thomas. "It's unfortunate because Six Nations is such a strong community and we're supposed to be there for each other."

More than 60 firefighters responded to the call, with crews coming from Haldimand and Brant Counties to provide support.

No one was injured in the fire but the conditions proved difficult for firefighters.

Miller says some of the firefighters suffered minor cases of dehydration due to the high heat and humidity.

A cause hasn't been determined and damage is estimated to be between $250,000 and $300,000.