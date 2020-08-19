KITCHENER -- Police in Six Nations are investigating a house fire on Tuesday morning as suspected arson.

CTV News Kitchener has learned the property in Ohsweken was home to elected Band Chief Mark Hill.

Fire officials said only one person was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

"The fire was mainly in the attic of the structure, so what we were met with was a lot of smoke and small amounts of fire showing through areas of the roof," Acting Fire Chief Dereck Manitowabi said.

Manitowabi added the fire caused approximately $300,000 in damage.

Six Nations police suspect arson in the fire on Sixth Line near Cayuga Road. Around 20 firefighters from multiple stations worked to get the flames under control.

Police remained at the scene for more than 12 hours, launching a criminal investigation into the blaze.

"The crews, their quick actions, stopped the spread of the fire and essentially saved the outside of the structure," Manitowabi said.

Manitowabi said the home is uninhabitable for now, but it's too early to determine if it will need to be demolished.

The incident occurred as tensions continue at a disputed housing development in Caledonia. Protesters have been camped out a site dubbed 1492 Land Back Lane for more than 30 days. Earlier in August, a number of people were arrested and removed from the area.

Protester Skylar Williams was "disheartened" to hear about the fire, according to a social media post.

"My heart goes out to him during this stressful time," the post said in part. "I feel I must address a false accusation that I ordered this to happen. This is not true. Now, more than ever, we must come together and work towards solutions."

Six Nations police haven't commented on their investigation, but said there is no risk to public safety.