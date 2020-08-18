KITCHENER -- A rolling blockade from Guelph to Caledonia slowed down traffic on Tuesday afternoon.

A group of 12 cars left Guelph around 4:30 p.m., heading towards a housing development on the border of Caledonia and Six Nations.

Organizers said the rolling blockade was a peaceful and safe way to show solidarity with the group fighting to stop the disputed housing settlement at McKenzie Meadows.

The blockade made its way down the Hanlon Parkway towards Highway 401. It will then take Highway 6 to Highway 403 and onward to Caledonia.

The site was dubbed 1492 Land Back Lane by the protesters. Earlier in August, some protesters were arrested and removed from the area by provincial police. Protesters have since returned to the property.

The OPP addressed the group on Tuesday before the blockade began, asking everyone to remain peaceful and safe on the road.

Drivers are also advising drivers to be aware of the blockade and expect delays on the route.

"I feel a lot of First Nations people don't have a voice," organizer Maura said. "They've been silenced about numerous things over the years and I think it's time that we stand up and show that we support each other and that Native rights are human rights."

Last week, the same group had a rolling blockade in the area south of London.

The organizers said it's likely there will be another rolling blockade as the land dispute continues.