KITCHENER -- The OPP said they used a rubber bullet as part of "appropriate, non-lethal force" while removing protesters from a residential development site in Caledonia on Wednesday.

Officers went to the McKenzie Meadows site to carry out a court injunction that said the protesters needed to leave the site.

"The situation escalated as demonstrators at the site failed to comply with the injunction and reacted by throwing large rocks at police, which struck several officers," an OPP spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CTV News Kitchener.

Police say they deployed a single rubber bullet and no one was injured.

"All use of force situations are considered dynamic and constantly evolving (until the situation is brought under control)," the statement said in part. "The goal is to stop the threat to the public or police with the lowest level of risk to the subject(s), public and officer. Police are required to respond to the behaviour presented to them in the safest manner possible, and the use of force is always a last resort."

A total of nine people were arrested at the site. They have since been released, police said.

Highway 6 remains closed between Fourth Line and Greens Road, along with Argyle Street between Highway 6 and Braemar Road.

Police said they're using an "open dialogue" to continue to resolve the situation.