KITCHENER -- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has issued a mandate that requires people to wear a face covering when going to or working at a business in the area.

In a news release on Wednesday, public health officials say that the order was made to ensure the safety of residents as they move into phase two of the province’s reopening plan.

Under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act, a medical officer of health can write an order to "require a person to take or to refrain from taking any action in respect of a communicable disease."

The order goes into effect on June 12 at 12:01 a.m.

Those exempt from wearing a facemask include those under the age of two, those with medical reasons, or anyone who would have their ability to breathe impacted.

“As we move to reopen, we must always look to balance the economic needs of our region with the health and safety of the public,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer in part in a news release.

The release also advised that businesses should ensure the availability of alcohol-based hand rub at all entrances and exits of the facility.

The majority of Ontario's public health unit regions, including Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, will move forward to stage two of Ontario’s reopening plan on June 12, the province announced on Monday afternoon.

A significant list of businesses, including restaurants, hair salons and malls, have been given to go-ahead to reopen during this phase.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph has had a total of 409 cases of COVID-19, including seven reported on Wednesday.

That includes 292 resolved cases and 35 deaths, leaving 112 active cases.

By comparison, Waterloo Region has fewer active cases but has had around three times the number of cases and deaths.