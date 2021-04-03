KITCHENER -- A suspect is at large in connection to a reported robbery at an Oxford County truck stop.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday on Oxford Road 29 in Blandford-Blenheim Township.

Police say the suspect entered the store, walked behind the front counter, was approached by an employee, and took out a weapon to threaten the clerk.

The suspect reportedly demanded access to the cash register, took out cash, and then fled the scene.

The employee was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with short dark hair, dark beard, tattoos on arms, and wearing dark shoes, pants, shirt, and zip-up hoodie.

He was last seen driving away in a dark coloured SUV.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Oxford County OPP.