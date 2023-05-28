Police take 16 vehicles off the road in Erin, Ont. enforcement blitz

An inspection blitz in Wellington County has led to several commercial motor vehicles being taken off the road.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted the blitz in Erin, Ont. on Thursday on Wellington Road 124 near Trafalgar Road.

They were helped by several neighbouring police departments, the ministry of transportation, and Finance Canada.

Of the 61 commercial motor vehicles they inspected, 16 were taken out of service.

"Recently, at least three collisions in the County of Wellington involved CMVs that had major defects," reads part of an OPP new release. "Operating a [commercial motor vehicle] with major defects can be extremely dangerous to everyone out on the road."

Police also laid 81 charges in connection to the blitz.