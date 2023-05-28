Police take 16 vehicles off the road in Erin, Ont. enforcement blitz

A commercial motor vehicle inspection blitz in Erin, Ont. (Twitter: @OPP_WR) (May 25, 2023) A commercial motor vehicle inspection blitz in Erin, Ont. (Twitter: @OPP_WR) (May 25, 2023)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver