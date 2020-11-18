KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County are searching for a man who they say stole a Christmas tree from a business on St. David Street North in Fergus.

Police say that on Saturday at 9:17 p.m., a surveillance camera captured a man unplugging the tree that was located behind a drive thru order sign before fleeing the area on foot.

On Wednesday morning, OPP released a photo of the suspected Christmas tree thief.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes the person in the photo to contact police at 1-888-310-1133 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477