Police release photo in SUV tire deflation investigation
Waterloo regional police have released a photo of someone they say investigators want to “identify and speak with” as part of their investigation into the deflation of dozens of SUV tires in Kitchener earlier this month.
Police say they received over 30 reports of SUVs having their tires deflated in Kitchener’s Rockway area on Sept. 7. The incidents are believed to have occurred overnight the night before.
A self-described environmental activist group, “Tyre Extinguishers,” claimed responsibility for the action, along with two similar incidents earlier this summer that saw the tires of more than 75 SUVs in Waterloo region flattened.
Police previously said the tires were deflated using a device that made them slowly leak overnight.
The suspects left notes on the vehicles’ windshields stating: ‘Your gas guzzler kills.’
In an email to CTV News in July, the Tyre Extinguishers said their goal is to ban SUVs from urban areas and called the vehicles “climate disasters.”
“We’re taking this action because governments and politicians have failed to protect us from these huge vehicles. Everyone hates them, apart from the people who drive them,” the email said in part. “We want to live in towns and cities with clean air and safe streets. Politely asking and protesting for these things has failed. It’s time for action.”
Police are asking residents in the Rockway area to check the video from their security or doorbell cameras for suspicious activity in the early morning hours of Sept. 7.
An online evidence portal has been set up to submit footage.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Milton victim in GTHA shooting rampage not expected to survive
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in what is set to be a two-day 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons is holding this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Palace reveals details of Queen's state funeral on Monday
Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Here's why the 'Stone of Destiny' is being brought back to Westminster Abbey for King's coronation
The news that officials are preparing to transport a mysterious slab of sandstone to Westminster Abbey as a key part of King Charles III's crowning has left many wondering: just what is the Stone of Destiny?
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
BREAKING | Milton victim in GTHA shooting rampage not expected to survive
An international exchange student injured in Milton during a shooting rampage that spanned the GTA on Monday is “not expected to survive,” police say.
'You're on your own': Working parents scrambling after schools closed to honour Queen
Workers are scrambling to find last-minute child care across much of Canada after governments announced the sudden closure of schools to mourn Queen Elizabeth II.
'We need answers': Concerns grow as killer remains at large two weeks after breaching parole
There are still more questions than answers nearly two weeks after Patrice Mailloux breached his day parole in Quebec. The 67-year-old convicted killer remains unlawfully at large and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Ontario spending billions of dollars more so far this year, fiscal watchdog says
Ontario's financial watchdog says the government is spending billions more so far this year than at the start of the last fiscal year.
The national average home price in Canada has dropped again
The Canadian Real Estate Association is cutting its forecast for home sales this year and lowering its expectations for price growth.
London
-
'Group of 30' share $1-million lotto win
A group of 30 people from southern Ontario will share in a $1-million lottery prize from the March 18 LOTTO MAX draw. Maureen, the group leader, says the group has been playing LOTTO MAX together for 15 years.
-
Monkeypox identified by Southwestern Public Health
Southwestern Public Health is reporting its first positive case of monkeypox. According to the health unit, the case has been identified in adult man.
-
London youth charged in stabbing incident
A London teenager has been charged following a stabbing in the city on Wednesday afternoon. As previously reported, first responders were called to the scene just before 1 p.m. in the area of Glenora Drive and Adelaide Street.
Windsor
-
Two people taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after east Windsor crash
Windsor police say two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in the east side of the city.
-
Battery plant hurdle cleared with partnership between province and Indigenous groups
The Ontario government is partnering with southwestern Ontario Indigenous groups to help clear the way for infrastructure projects and investments, like the new battery plant.
-
Report of gunshots prompts investigation in Chatham
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after a report of gunshots.
Barrie
-
Collingwood, Ont. man identified as victim of deadly Meaford collision
Provincial police in Grey Bruce released the identity of a man killed in a collision late last week.
-
Worksite fatality under investigation in Caledon, Ont.
Provincial police in Caledon, Ont., say a man has died at a worksite after being hit by a piece of heavy equipment.
-
Bradford, Ont. homicide victim's family says 'he died like he lived,' helping others
The family of a Good Samaritan who was allegedly killed after stepping in to help a woman involved in a violent altercation said he died like he lived, helping others.
Northern Ontario
-
High-risk Sault traffic stop leads to charges, drugs and weapons seized
A 36-year-old man is facing charges after a high-risk traffic stop that led to the search of a vehicle and home in Sault Ste. Marie, resulting in the seizure of firearms, ammunition and drugs.
-
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
-
Why is Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lined with lead?
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which arrived in London from Edinburgh on Tuesday, is made out of English oak and lined with lead in a royal tradition dating back hundreds of years.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in what is set to be a two-day 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons is holding this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
-
Four kittens died after being found abandoned in a carrier in Ottawa last month
The Provincial Animal Welfare Services is investigating the deaths of four kittens that were found abandoned in a carrier in Ottawa last month.
-
Ottawa Public Health strongly recommends mask use indoors as COVID-19 levels remain high
Ottawa Public Health is strongly recommending residents wear a mask in indoor and crowded public spaces, as COVID-19 levels remain high in the community during the second week of the school year.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Milton victim in GTHA shooting rampage not expected to survive
An international exchange student injured in Milton during a shooting rampage that spanned the GTA on Monday is “not expected to survive,” police say.
-
Ontario spending billions of dollars more so far this year, fiscal watchdog says
Ontario's financial watchdog says the government is spending billions more so far this year than at the start of the last fiscal year.
-
Southern Ontario wakes to single-digit temperatures for the first time since early June
Southern Ontario is waking up to a chilly start Thursday morning with temperatures dipping into the single-digits for the first time since early June.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Leaders to go 'face-to-face' in first election debate
The first of two French-language leadership debates this Quebec election campaign takes place in Montreal.
-
Amid election threats, Crown prosecutors remind Quebecers of real consequences -- including prison time
Since Quebec's electoral campaign started last month, candidates from all the major parties have deplored threats made against them, both in person and online.
-
Controversy stirs as Montreal Canadiens unveil new RBC-embossed jersey
For the first time in its history, the Montreal Canadiens jersey will feature advertising -- and not everyone's happy about it.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 15 new COVID-19-related deaths in weekly update, increase in death count in August
Nova Scotia is reporting 15 new COVID-19 deaths, and a decrease in active hospitalizations, in its weekly update.
-
'I just ran until nobody was chasing me': N.S. RCMP investigating mob attack recorded on video
A young man in the Halifax area is recovering after a disturbing incident that was caught on video. Jordan McNeille, 21, was attacked by a mob of young people at a Labour Day bush party when he stuck up for a teenager who was being bullied.
-
'We need answers': Concerns grow as killer remains at large two weeks after breaching parole
There are still more questions than answers nearly two weeks after Patrice Mailloux breached his day parole in Quebec. The 67-year-old convicted killer remains unlawfully at large and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Man found in medical distress has died; Winnipeg police still unable to identify him
A young man found in medical distress in Winnipeg more than a month ago has died, but police have been unsuccessful in identifying him and are asking for help.
-
Crowds queue for Queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Thousands of mourners waited hours in line for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II while it lay in state at Britain's Parliament on Thursday, as King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne.
-
Manitoba strikes deal with drugstore chain to supply free menstrual products
The Manitoba government plans to make millions of menstrual products available for free at schools, women's shelters and resource centres across the province.
Calgary
-
Person of interest sought after man found dead in northwest neighbourhood
The Calgary Police Service is searching for a woman who is believed to have been the last person to have been in contact with a man who was found dead in August.
-
All Calgary dayhomes require business license, police check as of 2023
Calgary city council has approved a motion requiring that all home-based child care providers have a business license and undergo a police background check by Jan. 1, 2023.
-
Millions of Alberta chickens, turkeys and geese euthanized due to avian flu
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the number of birds infected with avian flu is growing in the country and Alberta has the highest number of cases of the disease.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist who hit traffic officer, fled scene, wanted by Edmonton police
An Edmonton police officer needed to be hospitalized Wednesday evening after being hit by a motorcyclist.
-
Firefighters called to former Dwayne's Home second day in a row
A second fire in as many days – and the 19th of the year – broke out at the building of the former Dwayne's Home in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
Millions of Alberta chickens, turkeys and geese euthanized due to avian flu
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the number of birds infected with avian flu is growing in the country and Alberta has the highest number of cases of the disease.
Vancouver
-
Major police incident closes quiet Surrey street, man found with possible gunshot wound
A major police presence closed a quiet Surrey street in the city's Cloverdale neighbourhood Thursday after a man was found with injuries from a possible gunshot wound.
-
Air quality advisory lifted for some parts of southern B.C., warnings remain for others
Improved air quality in some parts of southern B.C. prompted officials to lift advisories in those areas.
-
Burst water main floods Vancouver streets, leads to road closures
A broken water main led to road closures in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood early Thursday morning as local streets were flooded.