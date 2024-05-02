OPP starts mandatory alcohol screening on Waterloo Region highways
Be prepared to provide a breath sample if you’re stopped by OPP on a Waterloo Region highway.
On Thursday, OPP announced officers are now conducting Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) during every traffic stop in the Greater Toronto Area.
The project includes Waterloo Region highways that are patrolled by the OPP’s Cambridge detachment, including Highway 7/8, Highway 85 and Highway 401, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed.
The OPP is calling the initiative its “toughest measures yet to reduce impaired driving.”
Schmidt says it’s not always obvious when a driver has been drinking
“We've seen impaired drivers with not a lot of … breath smells out in the wind and the weather,” Schmidt told CP24.
“Now this takes away any bias, any situations. We're just going to be testing everybody.”
According to the force, impaired driving collisions and charges are up nearly 30 per cent compared to the previous five-year average.
Under Canada’s MAS law, introduced in 2018, police officers can demand a breath sample from drivers even if they don’t suspect they have drunk alcohol.
Schmidt says drivers that decline to do a breathalyzer test will face consequences.
“They refuse, it’s the same as failing. It’s a criminal offense of refusing to provide a breath sample.”
In Ontario, there is a zero alcohol tolerance policy for any drivers age 21 or under, any drivers with a G1, G2, M1 or M2 license and commercial vehicle operators.
Drivers with the full G license must have less than 0.05% blood alcohol concentration. The warn range is 0.05 to 0.079, with impaired considered 0.08 or more.
