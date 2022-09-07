Group claims even more SUV tires deflated in Kitchener neighbourhood

A 12-year-old child has been charged after up to dozens of tires were slashed in Barrie, Ont, on March 18, 2020. A 12-year-old child has been charged after up to dozens of tires were slashed in Barrie, Ont, on March 18, 2020.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver