Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.

A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police say they’ve received more than 30 reports of property damage to SUVs parked in driveways in the Glasgow Heights and Stanley Park areas of Kitchener.

The tires were deflated using a device that made them slowly leak overnight, police say.

The incidents are believed to have occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17.

Police say the suspects left notes on windshields stating: “Your gas guzzler kills.”

In an email to CTV News, a group who identifies themselves as “Tyre Extinguisers” claims they flattened the tires of 60 SUVs in multiple locations across Waterloo region.

The group says their goal is to ban SUVs from urban areas and calls the vehicles “climate disasters.”

“We’re taking this action because governments and politicians have failed to protect us from these huge vehicles. Everyone hates them, apart from the people who drive them,” the email said in part. “We want to live in towns and cities with clean air and safe streets. Politely asking and protesting for these things has failed. It’s time for action.”

Waterloo regional police have not verified the authenticity of the email, but say they are investigating more than 30 incidents where SUVs had air taken out of their tires. Police say their initial investigation found no damage was done to the tires or vehicles.