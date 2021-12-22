Perth County man charged in relation to social media video containing racial slurs

Guelph -

A social media video containing racist and threatening comments posted earlier this month has led to charges for a second person.

The video was viewed more than two million times before it was taken down according to a media release by Guelph police.

Officers said the woman who recorded and posted the video reportedly received threatening comments from a relative of the Guelph man whose voice was heard in the video.

Guelph police said a 28-year-old Perth County man turned himself in on Tuesday, and has been charged with criminal harassment and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Last Friday police charged the Guelph man heard in the video with uttering to cause death.

Officers said “hate” was a factor in the original charge.



