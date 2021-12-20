Guelph man charged over social media video containing racial slurs

KITCHENER -

Guelph police have charged a man in connection a video that was posted on social media on Dec. 12 with “hate” as a factor.

According to a media release, investigators reviewed the video where threats to another person “and further conveying of racist ideology” could be heard.

Investigators charged a 28-year-old Guelph man on Friday with uttering a threat to case death.

Police noted in the release that, “hate and/or bias has been recognized by police as a contributing factor in this case.”