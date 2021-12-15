Guelph police reviewing social media post as potential hate crime

Guelph -

A video recorded in downtown Guelph and posted on social media is being reviewed by the Guelph Police Service’s hate crimes coordinator.

According to a media release, police said they are aware of a video where “a Guelph male can be heard making threatening comments and using profanity and racial slurs towards a third party who was not physically present.”

The video was reportedly filmed during an interaction between two people on Sunday morning.

CTV News has viewed the 30 second video posted to social media.

The individual who posted the video noted the male did not know he was being recorded.

In the video he is heard saying “I am racist. I don’t like (expletive). I don’t like browns. I don’t like yellows. If they’re not white it’s not right. White power. Hail Hitler.”

A woman is heard asking “You want to kill him just because of that?”

The male responds “Yeah, if he comes here he is going to die. The (expletive) sand (expletive) is going to die.”

Police said in the release that a 28-year-old Guelph man has been arrested and is facing a number of charges in relation to this incident, including robbery and weapons offences.