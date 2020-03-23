KITCHENER -- Officials at St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Guelph confirmed Monday night one that of their patients has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a media release centre officials say they received confirmation from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health on Monday, and that the patient belongs to the centre’s post-acute unit.

“We realize that this news is concerning,” said David Wormald, President of St. Joseph’s Health Centre Guelph in a release. “SJHCG is following all directives from public health authorities on precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

This marks the first publicly reported COVID-19 case in Guelph, but the third case overall within the area covered by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

On Sunday public health officials confirmed Wellington County’s first case. They say a 66-year-old man who hadn’t travelled recently and had no known contact with any cases, tested positive. He is currently recovering at Louise Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest.

The public health unit’s first case was reported on March 16. A man in 40s from Dufferin County tested positive for COVID-19. He had recently travelled to Atlanta, Georgia. The man was treated at Headwaters Health Centre in Orangeville and was later sent home to self-isolate.