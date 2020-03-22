KITCHENER -- A 66-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19 in Wellington County.

Public Health officials for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph confirmed Sunday the man is recovering at Louise Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest.

They say he hadn't travelled recently and had no contact with any known cases.

“It is very important for individuals to maintain social distancing,” says Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health. “That means staying two arm lengths or six feet from anyone except immediate family.”

This is first confirmed case in Wellington County but the second for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

On March 16 a man in 40s from Dufferin County tested positive for COVID-19. He had recently travelled to Atlanta, Georgia. The man was treated at Headwaters Health Centre in Orangeville and was later sent home to self-isolate.