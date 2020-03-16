KITCHENER -- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in its area.

The patient is a man in his 40s who had recently travelled to the United States. A news release from WDG Public Health says the man had recently travelled to Atlanta, Ga.

According to the Ontario government's website, he was treated at Headwaters Health Centre, a hospital in Orangeville.

"This does not change our protocols around containment of the COVID-19 virus in our area," said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, in a statement.

"We are following up with any contacts of the individual and ensuring the public is aware and protected from the spread of this virus. It is important to know that 80 percent of people with this virus will have mild to moderate symptoms."

Public Health says the man is now in self-isolation at home.

His was among 32 new cases announced on Monday morning, bringing the provincial total to 177.

WDG Public Health says the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include washing your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub, staying home if you're sick and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

If you're visiting a healthcare provider, Public Health says you should call ahead so they can plan to protect others.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...