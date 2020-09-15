KITCHENER -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to be in Guelph on Tuesday morning for an announcement.

He will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli.

The announcement is set to begin at 1 p.m. CTVNewsKitchener.ca will carry the stream live once it begins.

Ford holds daily press conferences to provide updates on COVID-19, and sometimes makes other announcements about what his government is doing.

Ontario reported 251 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, including 73 in Toronto and 42 in Peel.

There have been more than 44,000 cases of the disease in Ontario, including more than 39,000 recoveries. Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 2,810 deaths.

On Monday, Ford warned that a provincial shutdown is not off the table after a "disturbing" spike in cases across the province. That same day, Ontario saw more than 300 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day increase since early June.

This article will be updated as more information is learned, so check back for more details.