One youth stabbed, one arrested after fight in Cambridge park: WRPS

A youth has been arrested after the alleged stabbing of another youth in a Cambridge park.

Officers were called to a disturbance at Churchill Park around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.

A male youth was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a fight happened between two youths that were known to each other, which led to the stabbing.

Another male youth suspect was later found and arrested.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.