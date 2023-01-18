OLG issues third-quarter gaming revenue for local casinos

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has released the totals for the third quarter gaming revenue for local casinos.

According to OLG, the third payment quarters from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 totaled $32,385,278 distributed to 29 communities that host gaming facilities.

Locally, Elements Casino Brantford was given $1,372,633 while Gateway Casinos in Woodstock received $369,638, Elements Casino Grand River in Elora received $717,647 and Elements Casino Mohawk in Campbelville received $1,435,055.

“Payments through OLG’s Municipality Contribution Agreement provide host gaming communities with the support they need to fund programs and critical infrastructure to improve the lives of residents and families,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance in a news release. “With these revenues, municipalities are able to build better communities with more opportunities to live and work.”

The payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

Since 1994, host communities have received more than $1.93 billion in non-tax gaming revenue, according to OLG.