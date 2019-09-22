

CTV Kitchener





Former financial planner sentenced after defrauding clients out of more than $600K

A 67-year-old Kitchener man is off to prison after pleading guilty to defrauding nearly a dozen clients out of more than a half a million dollars.

Ronald Schwartz, a former financial planner and broker selling Sun Life Financial products, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison in less than 30 minutes.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Schwartz defrauded 11 clients out of a combined $621,000. Most of that was already spent at the time of his arrest in January.

New video shows moments before Kitchener man gunned down

On the one-year anniversary of Isaiah Macnab’s murder Waterloo Regional Police have released new images showing the gunman moments before he opened fire in downtown Kitchener.

Macnab, 20, was killed on Sept. 20, 2018 in the parking lot of a Salvation Army building near Pandora Avenue and King Street West.

Police have now released new details about what happened that day.

Dog, believed stolen, returned to family near Mitchell

A family dog who was believed stolen is now home, and somehow, she's squeaky clean.

It's that detail that supports Cheryl Wight's belief that Boots, the Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix, was stolen.

Wight was helping to unload chicks at the family's farm on Monday when she felt something pounce on her back. Her dog was home, but she wasn't sure how.

Kitchener candidate using 're-elect' signs despite not being the incumbent

The Conservative candidate in Kitchener centre may be a familiar face, but Stephen Woodworth's use of his old signs is under fire.

The signs say "re-elect," but he's not the incumbent. Some residents and fellow candidates say that the signs are misleading.

There's been a lot of back and forth over it, but Woodworth says he's reusing them because he had hundreds left over from the last election.

"It's completely honest to ask (the constituents) to elect me again," he explains. "There's no better word to say elect me again, than 're-elect.'"

Boy who skipped school catches ‘reel-y’ big fish

An 11-year-old Guelph boy left school without permission to go fishing. He was found by an officer at his favourite hole on the Speed River smiling, shirtless, soaking wet, and holding a ‘huge’ fish.

Police patiently explained the importance of going to school, saying “even fish stay in schools.” The boy’s mother explained that the fishing had been the boy’s birthday gift.

His fishing rod was broken from the catch, so police donated a new one to him.