Wilfrid Laurier football player drafted despite only playing 27 games in his entire life
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the National Football League (NFL), despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
"It's definitely been overwhelming at times, for sure, but I can't complain one bit,” Luke Brubacher said.
Brubacher only started playing football in 2021. The 23-year-old was born and raised in Listowel and didn’t have access to organized football.
“So obviously, going from no previous experience to the university level, there was definitely some times I was running around on the field like a chicken with my head cut off," Brubacher said.
Not having access to the sport, the 6’6” 250 lbs. man, only knew what his friends taught him about football.
“I knew what I was watching when I watched it on TV. But definitely, I didn't know a whole lot, that's for sure," Brubacher said.
Always wanting to be a professional athlete, Brubacher said he wasn’t the best at the sports available in his area. He took up boxing before attending Wilfrid Laurier University for Kinesiology. During the pandemic, he reached out to the football team for a tryout.
“We quickly responded with somewhat of a generic email that we send all walk-on prospects because he didn't have film and he didn't talk much about his stature. But when he quickly replied saying, 'I'm from Listowel Ontario. We didn't have high school football. We didn't have summer football but I've had experience in boxing and I'm 6’6” 250 lbs.’ All of a sudden we quickly responded and said, 'Yes, we're going to have an opportunity for you,'" Michael Faulds, head coach of the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks football team said.
Luke Brubacher during a Wilfrid Laurier University football game. (Submitted/Wilfrid Laurier University)
Brubacher never put on pads until the 2021 season. So Faulds still didn’t expect much.
“No, no, no. Luke had different plans," Faulds said.
Brubacher impressed the coaching staff enough in training camp to earn a starting position.
The first time Faulds saw signs of professional talent was just four games into Brubacher’s first season.
“It was one game, kind of middle of the season, that he kind of had a coming out party. It was in Hamilton against McMaster in his very first season playing the sport and he had four sacks," Faulds said.
Brubacher quickly became a standout on the team and even earned a scholarship.
“At the end of the day, being 6'6", 250 lbs. and being athletic, checks off a lot of boxes. Then when you get to know the person, the character, the work ethic, that's the other big box that Luke checks off," Faulds said.
Brubacher was drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats 16th overall last week. He recently attended a New York Jets rookie minicamp and is on the way to New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp this weekend.
Luke Brubacher at the New York Jets minicamp. (Submitted/Wilfrid Laurier University)
“It's kind of a weird mixed feeling where I want the NFL camps to work out and I hope I get a shot somewhere down there this year. But also I would be so happy playing in Hamilton too. So I feel like I'm in a really good spot," Brubacher said.
Faulds said Brubacher still has a lot of room for improvement, but he likes his chances to go pro. The school has changed how it looks at walk-ons, because of Brubacher.
“You don't leave as a coach any stone unturned, because you're waiting for that next rural player from Listowel that never played football, and there's small towns right across this country," Faulds said.
Brubacher said he’s been talking with a former teacher of his in Listowel and wants to bring a football program to town.
"There's some big farm boys out in Listowel. So I think they would make some great football players down there," Brubacher said.
But no matter where you are in life, Brubacher said it’s important to always chase your dreams.
"Just try things. To be honest, at first I was kind of scared to try football and send a message to the coach, because I thought it would sound a little ridiculous saying, ‘I've never played football, but I want to give it a shot.’ But then obviously, looking back, that was the greatest decision I ever made," Brubacher said.
