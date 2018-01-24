

CTV Kitchener





A former Kitchener resident is accused of swindling more than 20 of his clients out of more than $600,000 during a four-year period.

Waterloo Regional Police say the man worked as a financial and investment planner in Kitchener. He is now 65 years old and living in Toronto.

Court documents identify the man as Ronald Schwartz. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 23.

He is facing charges including fraud, theft, identity theft, forgery and laundering the proceeds of crime.

Police say the charges relate to 24 of the man’s clients and the offences are alleged to have happened between January 2011 and August 2014.