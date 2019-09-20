

Jennifer K. Baker





On the one-year anniversary of Isaiah Macnab’s murder Waterloo Regional Police have released new images showing the gunman moments before he opened fire in downtown Kitchener.

Macnab, 20, was killed on Sept. 20, 2018 in the parking lot of a Salvation Army building near Pandora Avenue and King Street West.

Police have now released new details about what happened that day.

They say a white Mercedes CLA 250 was captured on camera at 9:45 a.m. as it travelled on Highway 401 from Brampton.

The car, with stolen plates, was then seen on King Street East in Kitchener around 10:31 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was spotted several different times in the area, between Queen and Ottawa Streets, over the next 40 minutes.

At 11:06 a.m. a dashboard camera shows the car on Pandora Avenue North.

Five minutes later the Mercedes pulled up to the “New Directions” property. The passenger got out, pulled out a gun and shot Macnab as he was sitting on a picnic table in the parking lot.

The guman is described as black and between the ages of 18 and 25 years old.

Police say the shooter got then back inside the Mercedes which took off towards the 401. Police pursued the vehicle as it exited, and then got back on the highway, at the Highway 6 South/Morrison exit.

It was last seen exiting the 401 at Trafalgar Road around 11:48 a.m.

Waterloo Regional Police say they are still trying to track down the driver and shooter.

They hope these details will lead to new information.

Macnab was at the halfway house because he had been released on day parole just three months earlier after serving six months in jail for assault.

His mother and lawyer tell CTV that it was Macnab's first offence.

Macnab’s family visited the site of the shooting Friday to mark the one year anniversary of his death.

They laid flowers at the picnic table where he died.

Macnab’s mother, who did not want to speak to the media, issued a statement saying: “That moment – 11:11 a.m. – is when my son was killed. My family in that instant was changed forever. We lost someone who was precious to us in a callous way.”

She says the family saw the video prior to Friday’s vigil.

“It really hit home to me how heartless this act was. My son had no chance to defend himself. They stalked him like he was prey.”