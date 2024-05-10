KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man charged after imitation Glock seized

    One of the new marked hybrid Guelph police cars. (@GuelphPolice) One of the new marked hybrid Guelph police cars. (@GuelphPolice)
    Share

    A Guelph man has been charged with several weapons related offences after police said he was found with what appeared to be a handgun in his pocket.

    Staff members of a downtown social service agency called Guelph police shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday morning. They said they had spotted a gun-shaped object in a client’s pocket.

    When officers arrived, they saw what appeared to be the butt of a handgun in the sleeping man’s pocket.

    The man was arrested and an imitation Glock BB gun was seized. After conducting a search, officers said they also found a container of BBs, four compressed carbon dioxide cylinders, and 37 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

    A 43-year-old man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possessing a controlled substance, and breaching probation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Countries struggle to draft 'pandemic treaty' to avoid mistakes made during COVID

    After the coronavirus pandemic triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions, leaders at the World Health Organization and worldwide vowed to do better in the future. Years later, countries are still struggling to come up with an agreed-upon plan for how the world might respond to the next global outbreak.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News