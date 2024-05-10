Guelph man charged after imitation Glock seized

A Guelph man has been charged with several weapons related offences after police said he was found with what appeared to be a handgun in his pocket.

Staff members of a downtown social service agency called Guelph police shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday morning. They said they had spotted a gun-shaped object in a client’s pocket.

When officers arrived, they saw what appeared to be the butt of a handgun in the sleeping man’s pocket.

The man was arrested and an imitation Glock BB gun was seized. After conducting a search, officers said they also found a container of BBs, four compressed carbon dioxide cylinders, and 37 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possessing a controlled substance, and breaching probation.