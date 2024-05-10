Victim significantly injured after firework thrown in their face at a Waterloo park

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a victim said a youth threw a firework in their face.

Officers were called to a park in the Allen Street East and Willow Street area of Waterloo on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

A victim told police they had been approached by a group of youths and then one of the youths threw a lit firework at the victim, which ignited in their face.

The victim received significant burn injuries and was taken to an out-of-region hospital.

The suspects left the area after the incident.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.