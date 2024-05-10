KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Victim significantly injured after firework thrown in their face at a Waterloo park

    A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener) A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are investigating after a victim said a youth threw a firework in their face.

    Officers were called to a park in the Allen Street East and Willow Street area of Waterloo on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

    A victim told police they had been approached by a group of youths and then one of the youths threw a lit firework at the victim, which ignited in their face.

    The victim received significant burn injuries and was taken to an out-of-region hospital.

    The suspects left the area after the incident.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News