KITCHENER
    • Police find stolen Lexus vehicles from the GTA in sea crate near Erin, Ont.

    An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV) An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)
    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have found five stolen vehicles in Wellington County.

    Officers were executing a search warrant at a fenced compound on Sideroad 17 in Erin as part of a search for a stolen SUV.

    Investigators said they seized a sea crate with five stolen vehicles inside, including a black 2023 Lexus RX taken from Nobleton, a black 2023 Lexus RX stolen from North York, a white 2021 Lexus RX stolen from Toronto, an orange 2024 Lexus RX stolen from Vaughan, and a black 2024 Lexus TX taken from Markham.

    Police are still trying to find the person or people responsible for the thefts. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

