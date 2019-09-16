A 67-year-old Kitchener man is off to prison after pleading guilty to defrauding nearly a dozen clients out of more than a half a million dollars.

Ronald Schwartz, a former financial planner and broker for Sun Life Financial, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison in less than 30 minutes.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Schwartz defrauded 11 clients out of a combined $621,000. Most of that was already spent at the time of his arrest in January.

Between 2011 and 2014, Schwartz cashed out the investments of 10 of his clients without their knowledge.

He told the 11th client that he was cashing out $150,000 with the promise of reinvesting it elsewhere. He kept the money instead.

Sun Life Financial sued the Bank of Montreal, which is where the money was wrongfully deposited, and paid back the 10 victims, plus the growth they missed out on.

One victim was not compensated because she was aware of the withdrawal.

Schwartz said very little during the proceeding.

Before he was led away in handcuffs, he was told he has 10 years to pay back the $150,000 to the victim who wasn't compensated.

He also has to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars to the financial institutions involved.