Long-time CKCO personality, Janine Grespan, dies at 63

    A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.

    Janine Sharp, nee Grespan, was known to CKCO and CTV News viewers as a reporter, weather presenter, and anchor.

    She began her career at the CFRB radio station in Toronto working as a feature reporter before returning to her hometown of Kitchener in 1985 as a news announcer on CFCA and CKKW. The next year, she began appearing on televisions across the region as a noon news anchor and weather presenter on CKCO.

    She worked as a broadcaster for more than 25 years.

    Sharp fought two battles with cancer throughout her life.

    According to an obituary posted on the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home website, she died on May 3 at Grand River Hospital’s Freeport Campus in Kitchener.

    Visitation will take place at the Waterloo funeral home on May 14 and May 15. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.

    Her family asks that in lieu in flowers, donations be made to the Grand River Hospital – Freeport Palliative Care Unit.

