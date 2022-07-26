Multiple fatal collisions near Waterloo region reported since weekend

Police have responded to multiple fatal collisions near Waterloo region over the last two days, one of which involved a glider crashing into a field.

On Monday, OPP responded to a fatal collision in the Township of Perth East.

Police said the collision was between a passenger vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle which caused the passenger vehicle to roll.

One person was extricated from the passenger vehicle and transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead, said police.

On Tuesday, police identified 74-year-old Joanne Bell from Vernon, B.C. as the victim.

In Wellington County, OPP responded Monday to a collision involving a commercial motor vehicle and a pickup truck near Drayton.

Police said the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger from the pickup truck was airlifted to a nearby trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.

A fatal collision occurred on Tuesday, according to Grey Bruce OPP.

The fatal collision occurred about 10 minutes northeast of Mount Forest.

Police did not provide further details at this time.

On Tuesday, OPP responded to a field on Southgate Road 4 where an ultralight glider had crashed.

Police say one person died in the aircraft collision.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash.

A cyclist has been pronounced deceased after a collision near Mount Forest.

Police say the collision involved a vehicle, and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

On July 26, at approximately 6:15 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service and the Wellington North Fire Services responded to a report of a collision involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle on Southgate Sideroad 49.