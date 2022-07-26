Multiple fatal collisions near Waterloo region reported since weekend

Multiple fatal collisions near Waterloo region reported since weekend

One person is dead after a fatal collision in Mapleton. (Terry Kelly/CTV News Kitchener) One person is dead after a fatal collision in Mapleton. (Terry Kelly/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver