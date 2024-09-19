Missing family last seen in a rideshare vehicle in Kitchener, Ont.

New details have been shared about a missing family that was last seen on Sept. 1 in Kitchener, Ont.

Ho Hac Nguyen, 44, Trinh Nguyen, 43, and Alex Nguyen, 5, arrived in Toronto on Aug. 6 from Vietnam.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the family later travelled to Kitchener to spend time with family friends.

The Nguyen’s were last seen at a residence near Doon Road and Rockway Drive.

Police said the three left the home and took a rideshare vehicle to “visit an unknown friend at an unknown location.”

The Nguyen’s also have two other children, aged 12 and 14, who remained at the Kitchener home.

Ho Hac is described as 5’4”, 120 lbs, with a thin build and short black hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Trinh is 5’2”, 110 lbs, has a thin build and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Alex has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Alex Nguyen, 5, in an undated photo. (Source: Waterloo Regional Police)

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777, ext. 8191. Anonymous tips can also be made on the Crime Stoppers’ website or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.