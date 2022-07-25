Fatal collision in Drayton leaves one dead, one in hospital with life-threatening injuries

Fatal collision in Drayton leaves one dead, one in hospital with life-threatening injuries

(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Daughters oppose upcoming execution of mother's killer

A woman and her sister -- along with their uncle -- oppose Alabama's plan to execute the man who killed their mother. Unless a judge or the governor intervenes, Joe Nathan James Jr., 49, will die by lethal injection Thursday evening.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver