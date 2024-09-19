Honouring the memory of a Guelph girl who died from cancer

A celebration of life was held Thursday for a little girl who never got to see her seventh birthday.

Autumn was diagnosed with stage four metastatic neuroblastoma in February 2022 when she was just four-years-old. She lost that battle earlier this year.

Her family, however, is determined to keep the memory of their “warrior princess” going.

They deliberately chose Autumn’s birthday – Sept. 19 – to honour her life.

“I think her birthday is the perfect day to celebrate her and to make it fun for all the kids that are here,” said Sarah Dovick, Autumn’s mother. “It’s a confusing time for all of us, but for the kids, I wanted it to be fun and I wanted it to be something Autumn would like.”

“September 19th is a special day, but we’re also here to celebrate her life,” said Autumn’s step-father Karl Dovick. “Unfortunately, two months ago on July 16th, she passed away following a very lengthy and hard battle with cancer.”

Autumn in hospital in Oct. 2023. (Source: TeamAutumn.ca)

Autumn received more than 80 blood transfusions over the course of her illness.

According to Canadian Blood Services, the need for blood rises as the country’s population grows.

“Blood plays a critical role in everyday medical care,” said Rachael Henderson, the organization’s community development manager. “Many people with various health conditions require regular transfusion therapy. All blood types are always needed. What’s particularly vital is people with O-negative blood, and that’s just because O-negative is used in times of emergency.”

Celebration of life for Autumn on Sept. 19, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)

Autumn’s family is also committed to raising awareness around her cancer.

“We’re going to try to gear up and do some more events and raise money, and really try to get help for neuroblastoma,” said Sarah.

“Encouraging people to go and donate blood, that was a big part for us, was a big part for Autumn as well,” said Karl. “She enjoyed helping us at those blood drives, raising money to help fund neuroblastoma research and find a cure.”

This work, they hope, will keep Autumn’s memory alive.

“It’s amazing what this community does and has done for us,” said Sarah. “Once we have our energy [back], we’re looking forward to helping give back as well.”