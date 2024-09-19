OPP dismantle clandestine drug lab in Walkerton
Ontario Provincial Police shared photos Thursday of a clandestine drug lab discovered in Walkerton.
Officers seized a .22 caliber handgun, suspected MDMA, “precursors for drug production,” as well as production equipment.
Police said the estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $25,000.
Items seized from a clandestine drug laboratory in Walkerton, Ont. (Provided)
They discovered the lab while investigating an assault, involving a gun, on Sept. 9.
Police said the two people involved knew each other and officers believed it was an isolated incident.
On Sept. 11, officers executed a search warrant at a Walkerton property and arrested the 51-year-old resident.
While there, they discovered the drug lab.
Special units were then called in to dismantle it. That work wrapped up on Thursday.
OPP said the 51-year-old has been charged with: two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, using a firearm while committing an offence, intimidation, mischief under $5,000, possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, producing a schedule 1 substance, possession of anything for use in the production of a schedule 1 substance.
Suspected MDMA seized by the South Bruce Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police. (Provided)
Some of the agencies that helped OPP dismantle the lab were: South Bruce OPP Major Crimes Unit, West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, West Region Community Street Crime Team, Clandestine Laboratory Investigative Response Team, Urban Search and Rescue Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives Response Team, Walkerton Fire Department, Health Canada, Ontario Fire Marshall's Office and Bruce County Paramedic Services.
