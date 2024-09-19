Community centre for St. John’s Kitchen gets federal boost

A new home for St. John’s Kitchen and community space is one step closer to opening thanks to a grant from the federal government and community donations.

Operated by The Working Centre, the Victoria Campus Community Centre is meant to be an inclusive, sustainable and welcoming space for drop-ins, shared meals and activities for those in need.

It will be built at 97 Victoria St. N. in Kitchener and supposed to include 44 transitional housing units.

Waterloo MP Bardish Chagger was at the site Thursday to announce a $2.2 million investment in the project, through the federal government’s Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

“The food service area will have large windows to bring in light and contribute to an open concept atmosphere that is welcoming and allows more flexibility for use of the space,” she said. “Public bathrooms, laundry facilities and on-site storage will also be included.”

The Victoria Campus Community Centre is expected to help around 2,000 people who are experiencing homeless and precarious housing conditions in Waterloo Region.

The Working Centre was established almost 40 years ago in response to the poverty and unemployment seen in the community.

Joe Mancini, The Working Centre’s director, said they’re contributing $6,101,481 through community fundraising to the project.

“The contribution ensures that through the use of heat pumps, electric appliances, insulation, solar panels and energy efficiency, the new building will achieve substantial reductions in carbon emissions,” Mancini explained in a news release.

The Working Centre also got a $150,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to purchase kitchen equipment in July 2024.

They broke ground at the new site in August 2023.

The Victoria Campus Community Centre is expected to open sometime in 2025.