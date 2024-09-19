How a Kitchener, Ont. performing arts theatre is finding success by thinking small

When it comes to live theatre, bigger is often better, but one Kitchener, Ont. venue is finding success by thinking small.

Inside the Registry Theatre, you are met with just 150 seats and one stage.

The spot is thriving despite several Waterloo Region arts organizations struggling to survive.

"People who call to rent the theatre are often looking at dates a year in advance because we are so booked up," said Sam Varteniuk, executive director at the Registry Theatre.

He said he's found success by recruiting performers who have a significant internet following , and are willing to translate their online content into live theatre.

James Chapeskie is one content creator who has been brought in. He essentially turns his music videos into live performances.

"I also do light shows, so I thought it'd be really cool to combine all my talents into a live show for my audience to kind of see," said Chapeskie. "It's a feeling like nothing I can describe."

Content creator, James Chapeskie (left) and Sam Varteniuk, executive director of the Registry Theatre, on Sept. 19, 2024. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)

What is a micro-performance?

The theatre is also offering something called micro-performances.

"People are consuming art and culture in a different way and the speed of all our lives, our immediate access to information has made us more inclined to want short bits of things," said Varteniuk.

He added, online performers who are used to pumping out quick bursts of content can translate that to the stage.

"We try to cap them at 20 minutes. So even if something is really bombing, it's only bombing for 20 minutes," said Varteniuk.

When you string a few of those together, then you have a show.

"We're doing a ticket for a full evening, which would probably be at least three 20-minute pieces with little breaks in between," Varteniuk said, adding in the future he hopes to explore audiences coming for just one 20-minute performance.

It's an idea Chapeskie is intrigued by.

"It gives people an opportunity to see a little bit of everything, right?" said Chapeskie.

Not to mention, it's easier to stage a shorter show than one that's hours long.

So when people ask if it can work, Varteniuk said it already is.

"We're a place where small local ideas go global," he said.

One way to get involved

Varteniuk is calling on all theatre and performance creators who are looking to present their fresh concepts on stage.

The Registry Theatre's festival team is looking to help with people's creations and adapt them for live theatre.

Next June, Playground: Festival of New Work will take place, and Varteniuk wants creators to apply.