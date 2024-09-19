How a Kitchener, Ont. performing arts theatre is finding success by thinking small
When it comes to live theatre, bigger is often better, but one Kitchener, Ont. venue is finding success by thinking small.
Inside the Registry Theatre, you are met with just 150 seats and one stage.
The spot is thriving despite several Waterloo Region arts organizations struggling to survive.
"People who call to rent the theatre are often looking at dates a year in advance because we are so booked up," said Sam Varteniuk, executive director at the Registry Theatre.
He said he's found success by recruiting performers who have a significant internet following , and are willing to translate their online content into live theatre.
James Chapeskie is one content creator who has been brought in. He essentially turns his music videos into live performances.
"I also do light shows, so I thought it'd be really cool to combine all my talents into a live show for my audience to kind of see," said Chapeskie. "It's a feeling like nothing I can describe."
Content creator, James Chapeskie (left) and Sam Varteniuk, executive director of the Registry Theatre, on Sept. 19, 2024. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)
What is a micro-performance?
The theatre is also offering something called micro-performances.
"People are consuming art and culture in a different way and the speed of all our lives, our immediate access to information has made us more inclined to want short bits of things," said Varteniuk.
He added, online performers who are used to pumping out quick bursts of content can translate that to the stage.
"We try to cap them at 20 minutes. So even if something is really bombing, it's only bombing for 20 minutes," said Varteniuk.
When you string a few of those together, then you have a show.
"We're doing a ticket for a full evening, which would probably be at least three 20-minute pieces with little breaks in between," Varteniuk said, adding in the future he hopes to explore audiences coming for just one 20-minute performance.
It's an idea Chapeskie is intrigued by.
"It gives people an opportunity to see a little bit of everything, right?" said Chapeskie.
Not to mention, it's easier to stage a shorter show than one that's hours long.
So when people ask if it can work, Varteniuk said it already is.
"We're a place where small local ideas go global," he said.
One way to get involved
Varteniuk is calling on all theatre and performance creators who are looking to present their fresh concepts on stage.
The Registry Theatre's festival team is looking to help with people's creations and adapt them for live theatre.
Next June, Playground: Festival of New Work will take place, and Varteniuk wants creators to apply.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Shohei Ohtani becomes the first major league player with 50 homers, 50 stolen bases in a season
Shohei Ohtani became the first major league player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season, with the Los Angeles Dodgers star going deep twice to reach the half-century mark and swiping two bags to get to 51 against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.
The RCMP has lost 205 firearms since 2020, including 3 submachine-guns
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has lost 205 firearms since 2020, including more than 120 handguns and at least five fully automatic weapons like machine-guns.
PM Trudeau names Anita Anand transport minister after Pablo Rodriguez quits cabinet
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped Treasury Board President Anita Anand to take on additional duties as Canada's minister of transport on Thursday.
Tensions flare between Poilievre and Singh in the House after NDP says it will back Trudeau Liberals
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh got into a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Thursday, just minutes after Singh announced his party would not be supporting the Conservatives’ first non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.
Canadian women among those who allege Harrods boss sexually abused them
CTV News has learned there are multiple Canadian women alleging they were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of the late Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.
Missing six-year-old boy disappeared after school breakfast program: Manitoba RCMP
Shamattawa RCMP are searching for a missing six-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.
University of Ottawa antisemitism advisor resigns over post celebrating pager explosions in Lebanon
The University of Ottawa's special advisor on antisemitism says he has resigned following posts he made on social media celebrating the pager explosions in Lebanon this week.
Francois Legault wants the Trudeau government to fall
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on the Bloc Quebecois to topple the Trudeau government next Wednesday and trigger a federal election.
Influencer couple denies leaving kids alone on cruise
For most people, dinner on a cruise ship is a time to relax. But when influencer couple Abby and Matt Howard decided to kick back with a dinner à deux, they ended up kicking up a storm.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.