Motorcyclist dead after crash on Hwy. 401 near Guelph
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision on Highway 401 near Guelph. (CTV Kitchener)
GUELPH -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Highway 401 near Guelph.
The collision happened Thursday afternoon near the Highway 6 overpass.
Ontario Provincial Police say the victim is a 57-year-old Oakville man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
All eastbound lanes between Hwy. 6 North and Hwy. 6 South were closed for the investigation, with police redirecting traffic. One lane reopened around 6 p.m.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing.