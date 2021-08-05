GUELPH -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Highway 401 near Guelph.

The collision happened Thursday afternoon near the Highway 6 overpass.

Ontario Provincial Police say the victim is a 57-year-old Oakville man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

All eastbound lanes between Hwy. 6 North and Hwy. 6 South were closed for the investigation, with police redirecting traffic. One lane reopened around 6 p.m.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.