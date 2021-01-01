CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer

Max Martin joined CTV News Kitchener in May of 2021 as a Digital Content Producer.

Prior to joining the CTV team, Max worked at a Multimedia Journalist at the London Free Press. His coverage of the 2019 Old East Village explosion earned him an Ontario Newspaper Award in Spot News Writing and a Canadian Association of Journalists Award nomination.

Max holds a Master of Media in Journalism and Communication from Western University, along with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film from Ryerson University.

He’s interested in breaking news, municipal politics and social and equity issues.

Max speaks English.