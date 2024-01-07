Most-read stories of the week: Festive crossing guard, Lucas Shortreed tip, remembering David Genereaux

A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. is looking for an explanation after she says she was moved from her usual post.

Lea Wittig said it happened after she visited her regular crossing location, while off duty, ahead of the holidays. She was dressed as Mrs. Claus and handed out candy canes to the elementary students and parents she typically sees every school day.

Wittig wasn’t aware there was a problem until she received her schedule for the new year. That’s when she found out she was assigned a different post.

Wittig then asked the East Zorra-Tavistock Township for an explanation.

Tavistock crossing guard Lea Wittig dressed up as Mrs. Claus. (Courtesy: Lea Wittig)

Ontario Provincial Police are releasing more details about the tip that led to arrests for the hit and run collision that killed Lucas Shortreed in 2008.

OPP Supt. Jennifer Spurrell said the almost 15-year investigation picked up traction in June 2022, when the tip came in.

“Without getting into all the details of the tip specifically, it identified that the Halliburtons – who were ultimately charged in this investigation – were responsible for the hit and run of Lucas Shortreed, and that the vehicle was potentially still on the property in a semi-trailer,” Spurrell said.

Lucas Shortreed, 18, was killed in fatal hit and run near Alma, Ont. in 2008.

It was a day that will haunt Sabrina Genereaux for the rest of her life.

"I think the first question I asked the police officer before they even came in the house was if he was dead," Sabrina recalled.

On Dec. 29, her husband David went out to run some errands, leaving Sabrina and their two month old son Jason at home.

When David didn’t return after a few hours, Sabrina knew that something was wrong.

A photo of David Genereaux with his wife Sabrina and their baby Jason. (Submitted: Sabrina Genereaux)

Home security footage shot in Kitchener shows just how quickly thieves can make off with a vehicle.

The video, submitted by a viewer, depicts two men taking a white Dodge Ram from a driveway in Kitchener’s Doon South neighbourhood in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 30.

In the footage, the suspects arrive in a dark car and park one house over from the victim. They then walk back to the truck and what sounds like a window being smashed can be heard. A short time later, they’re able to start the pickup and take off. The entire thing takes less than five minutes.

A woman from Ayr is facing 14 charges after a proactive traffic stop in Cambridge on Saturday.

Waterloo regional police were using automated licence plate recognition technology, when officers were alerted to a vehicle registered to a suspended driver around 8 p.m., in the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard.

While conducting a traffic stop, police say they saw drugs in the vehicle and arrested the driver.

Items and suspected drugs seized by police on Dec. 30. (X: @WRPSToday)