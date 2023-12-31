Ayr woman faces 14 charges following proactive traffic stop

A woman from Ayr is facing 14 charges after a proactive traffic stop in Cambridge on Saturday.

Waterloo regional police were using automated licence plate recognition technology, when officers were alerted to a vehicle registered to a suspended driver around 8 p.m., in the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard.

While conducting a traffic stop, police say they saw drugs in the vehicle and arrested the driver.

Police seized suspected cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone and clonazepam.

Officers also seized cell phones, a conducted energy weapon, pepper spray, a prohibited knife, a metal bat, and Canadian currency.

A 30-year old woman was charged with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (four counts)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (five counts)

Possession of a prohibited weapon (three counts)

Possession of proceeds of crime

Possession of identity document

She was held in police custody for a bail hearing.