Video shows pickup being stolen from Kitchener driveway

A Kitchener man is sharing security footage of a vehicle theft in his neighbourhood in hopes of preventing similar incidents.

Video from Lesh Mistry’s cameras shows two thieves taking a white Dodge Ram from his neighbour’s Doon South driveway in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 30.

In the footage, two men arrive in a dark car and park one house over from the victim. They then walk back to the truck and what sounds like a window being smashed can be heard in the video. A short time later, they’re able to start the pickup and take off.

“It was under five minutes from the time they pulled up in front of our house to the time they drove away,” Mistry explained.

Mistry said he shared the video with his neighbour, who gave it to police.

Peel regional police confirm the truck was found abandoned in Brampton two days later on Jan. 1. No arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Although the pickup is now back with its rightful owners, Mistry said he wanted to share the video both as a reminder to vehicle owners to take precautions and to show potential thieves that residents are keeping an eye on their neighbourhoods.

“We’re just trying to provide for our families and it’s frustrating when you see criminals taking advantage of hardworking people,” Mistry said.

“It’s making people aware that people are watching... Hopefully these guys get charged to the fullest extent for stealing for someone’s property.”

According to information previously released by police, Dodge Rams are among the most commonly targeted vehicles by thieves using reprogramming technology, although police have not confirmed how the pickup was stolen in this case.

HOW DO REPROGRAMMING THEFTS WORK?

Thieves force entry into a vehicle, then use an electronic device to access diagnostics. From there, they can reprogram a blank key fob, start the vehicle and drive away.

"We are seeing a higher number of the reprogramming thefts along the [Highway] 401 corridor, so that Cambridge area, Doon Road area, and really it does come down to accessibility to the 401," WRPS Deputy Chief Jen Davis said at a new conference last month.

In some cases, the vehicles end up in shipping containers destined for resale by organized criminal networks overseas.

HOW TO STOP REPROGRAMMING THEFTS

Police provided these tips to prevent reprogramming thefts: