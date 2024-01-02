Video shows pickup being stolen from Kitchener driveway
A Kitchener man is sharing security footage of a vehicle theft in his neighbourhood in hopes of preventing similar incidents.
Video from Lesh Mistry’s cameras shows two thieves taking a white Dodge Ram from his neighbour’s Doon South driveway in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 30.
In the footage, two men arrive in a dark car and park one house over from the victim. They then walk back to the truck and what sounds like a window being smashed can be heard in the video. A short time later, they’re able to start the pickup and take off.
“It was under five minutes from the time they pulled up in front of our house to the time they drove away,” Mistry explained.
Mistry said he shared the video with his neighbour, who gave it to police.
Peel regional police confirm the truck was found abandoned in Brampton two days later on Jan. 1. No arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing, police said.
Although the pickup is now back with its rightful owners, Mistry said he wanted to share the video both as a reminder to vehicle owners to take precautions and to show potential thieves that residents are keeping an eye on their neighbourhoods.
“We’re just trying to provide for our families and it’s frustrating when you see criminals taking advantage of hardworking people,” Mistry said.
“It’s making people aware that people are watching... Hopefully these guys get charged to the fullest extent for stealing for someone’s property.”
According to information previously released by police, Dodge Rams are among the most commonly targeted vehicles by thieves using reprogramming technology, although police have not confirmed how the pickup was stolen in this case.
HOW DO REPROGRAMMING THEFTS WORK?
Thieves force entry into a vehicle, then use an electronic device to access diagnostics. From there, they can reprogram a blank key fob, start the vehicle and drive away.
"We are seeing a higher number of the reprogramming thefts along the [Highway] 401 corridor, so that Cambridge area, Doon Road area, and really it does come down to accessibility to the 401," WRPS Deputy Chief Jen Davis said at a new conference last month.
In some cases, the vehicles end up in shipping containers destined for resale by organized criminal networks overseas.
HOW TO STOP REPROGRAMMING THEFTS
Police provided these tips to prevent reprogramming thefts:
- Park your vehicle inside a garage, or block your vehicle in with another vehicle.
- Purchase a device to block access to the vehicle’s onboard diagnostic port
- Use a steering wheel lock
- Equip your vehicle with an aftermarket GPS tracker. GPS systems that come standard with some vehicles are frequently disabled by suspects, rendering them ineffective.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
Transat flight attendants reject tentative contract deal
Flight attendants at Air Transat have voted to reject a tentative deal with the Canadian leisure carrier.
Airbnb, Vrbo weigh in on the feds' proposed short-term rental changes aimed at improving access to housing
With the federal government now accepting public and stakeholder feedback on their pledged incoming national crackdown on short-term rentals, major players in the market are hoping Ottawa considers the potential tourism and affordability impacts of the proposed tax changes.
Israeli strike in Lebanon kills senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri: security sources
Deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, a stronghold of the allied Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, signalling the conflict between Hamas and Israel could be expanding to engulf more of the region.
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school's conduct policy.
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
Tim Hortons reveals which three doughnuts will join Dutchie in returning to menu
Tim Hortons has revealed which three retro doughnuts will join the Dutchie in returning to its menu next week.
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames. Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed that all 379 occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames.
London
-
London police chief makes case for second armoured vehicle
London’s police chief recently offered more justification for his budget request to purchase a second light-armoured vehicle (LAV). Chief Thai Truong’s comments included a blunt assessment about safety in London.
-
London man charged after obtaining sexual services, sexually assaulting woman
A 42-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly met with a woman at a south London, Ont. hotel and sexually assaulted her after demanding services she did not consent to.
-
'It’s been a long journey': New hotel opens its doors in St. Thomas, Ont. after years of delays
The second major chain hotel in St. Thomas is now open for business. After a soft opening on Dec. 28, 2023, the Holiday Inn and Suites opened its doors, nearly four years after the initial announcement in 2019.
Windsor
-
Windsor 'closer' to resolution with bridge company and its derelict homes
Coun. Kieran McKenzie is hopeful the city won’t need to use the new vacant home tax to see west end improvements.
-
Canadian 'Blue Loonies' celebrate Michigan's Rose Bowl win
When a rollercoaster Rose Bowl resulted in the University of Michigan punching its ticket to the college football finals Monday, a couple of committed Canadian fans were in the stands.
-
Police dog helps track down suspect who broke into east-end home
A 24-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into an east-end residence in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Novice driver accused of being impaired with open liquor in car crashes into house on Christmas Eve
A young driver faces a slew of charges, including being a novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero, following a collision with a house in Orangeville.
-
Orillia woman injured in Highway 12 collision
One woman was hospitalized following a collision on Highway 12 in Tay Township on New Year's Eve.
-
Accused pedophile from Innisfil expected to take guilty plea
A 21-year-old Innisfil man accused of luring underage girls online appeared in court on Tuesday to move his case to the Superior Court of Justice, where it's expected he will be taking a guilty plea.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
-
Test drive turns into stunt driving charges for Sudbury suspect
A young person in Sudbury who took a vehicle out for a test drive on Regent Street on Tuesday has been charged with stunt driving.
-
Police watchdog called in after person in custody dies during domestic violence investigation in Sudbury
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a suspect died Tuesday morning in Sudbury when police responded to an intimate partner violence call.
Ottawa
-
Record crowd to attend Ottawa's first PWHL game on Tuesday evening
PWHL Ottawa hosts Montreal Tuesday night for the first game of the PWHL season for the two teams. A record crowd of approximately 8,000 fans will attend the game at TD Place.
-
AMBER ALERT
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
-
Here’s what you need to know about Ontario's new towing rules
Starting this month, the province becomes responsible for certifying tow operators, drivers and vehicle storage operators.
Toronto
-
10 passengers injured after transit bus drives into oncoming traffic, crashes into ditch near Mississauga-Toronto border
Ten passengers are injured after a Mississauga transit bus drove into oncoming traffic on a Toronto highway, collided with a vehicle and crashed into a ditch Tuesday morning.
-
Fight onboard Toronto subway sparked delays, mass crowding at Union Station on New Year's Eve
A fight onboard a subway train in Toronto on New Year’s Eve sparked a series of transit delays that led to mass crowding at Union Station, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said in a statement.
-
E-bike fire on TTC subway was 'rapid and intense,' Toronto Fire says. Here's how it erupted
A fire engulfed a subway train in Toronto Sunday afternoon and Toronto Fire says it is due to the failure of a lithium ion battery pack used in an electric bike.
Montreal
-
AMBER ALERT
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
-
Montreal soup kitchen may have to stop feeding homeless for first time since 1877
Montreal's oldest organization serving people without housing says it can no longer afford to serve meals on weekends.
-
Pizza perfection: Montreal brothers bring a slice of Italy to Lachine
Anyone can order a pizza, but to create a high-quality, authentic pie takes passion and skill -- two things the Melozzi brothers bring to the kitchen.
Atlantic
-
'We'll never know': N.S. wildfire victim grateful for new home, says unanswered questions remain
Although grateful to be back in their neighbourhoods again, some Nova Scotia wildfire victims are questioning the end of the RCMP investigation into what caused the massive fires.
-
2 N.B. men to learn if they will be tried again after 1984 murder convictions quashed
An advocate for the wrongfully accused says it's possible justice will never be done in a 1983 murder, after the convictions of two New Brunswick men were recently overturned and they wait to learn whether they will be tried again.
-
2024 shaping up to be a costly year for Maritimers
The year 2024 brings tax hikes and rate increases for Maritimers.
Winnipeg
-
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
-
Winnipeg man arrested after toddler ingests fentanyl
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after a young child inadvertently ingested fentanyl at a home in the city.
-
Gas tax suspended in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is putting a pause on the gas tax to help give motorists a break at the pumps.
Calgary
-
Calgary man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police are looking for a Calgary man who they say missed a court appearance for several charges connected to the sexual abuse of a child.
-
Man wanted in Calgary kidnapping, robbery arrested in Edmonton; police hunt for two more suspects
One of three suspects in a September 2021 kidnapping and robbery in Calgary was arrested by police in Edmonton on New Year's Day.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
The 5 priciest homes for sale in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
2 more high-risk encampments dismantled in Edmonton
Two more homeless encampments were cleared on Tuesday as Edmonton officials aim to shut down all eight "high-risk" encampments that were the subject of an injunction last month by Wednesday afternoon.
-
Canada crashes out of world juniors after Czechia's late winner: 'Worst feeling'
Canada fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to tie its quarterfinal with Czechia at the world junior hockey championship Tuesday. Overtime loomed. One stunning moment changed everything.
-
Man wanted in Calgary kidnapping, robbery arrested in Edmonton; police hunt for two more suspects
One of three suspects in a September 2021 kidnapping and robbery in Calgary was arrested by police in Edmonton on New Year's Day.
Vancouver
-
1 seriously injured in Surrey shooting
A 19-year-old man was shot in a vehicle in Surrey Monday night and taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.
-
Experts eye interest rate in 2024 as assessed property values stabilize in B.C.
The latest housing assessment figures in British Columbia show residential property markets softening across the province, but analysts say it may not bode well for affordability in the coming year.
-
Do you recognize these items? Burnaby RCMP seek rightful owner
Mounties in Burnaby are trying to reunite a box filled with "sentimental keepsakes" with its rightful owner.