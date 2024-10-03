Onkel Hans Food Drive returns

The Onkel Hans Food Drive is about to kick off for another year.

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest, CTV Kitchener, the Kitchener Rangers, Laurentian and Conestoga Mall Zehrs, Ontario Turkey and Grand River Transit (GRT) are teaming up for the annual food drive in support of The Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

The first opportunity to donate will be at the Kitchener Rangers game against the Flint Firebirds on Friday. A GRT bus will be parked outside the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., giving hockey fans a chance to drop off a donation and stuff the bus.

Donations will also be accepted on Saturday at the Laurentian Zehrs at 750 Ottawa Street South between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. or at the Conestoga Mall Zehrs at 555 Davenport Road in Waterloo between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Non-perishable food items and cash will be accepted.

The K-W Oktoberfest’s WunderWagon will be stopping by both Zehrs locations to provide some entertainment.

The Onkel Hans Food Drive will continue during the upcoming parade on Thanksgiving Day. Non-perishable food items and cash donations will be collected along the route by volunteer crews, including CTV News staff. Donation trucks will drive at the beginning and the end of the parade.

The parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Weber Street East and Frederick Street. It will then travel up Weber Street and finish at Bridgeport Road at the corner of Weber and Bridgeport around noon.

Online donation are also being accepted.