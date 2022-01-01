CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer

Alison Sandstrom joined CTV News Kitchener in January 2022 as a Digital Content Producer.

A graduate of Carleton University's Bachelor of Journalism program, Alison spent two years after graduation teaching English in Spain, before accepting her first fulltime job in journalism in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

As a reporter and editor for Pattison Media in Prince Albert, Alison covered all municipal affairs for the city and filed stories for radio and web.

Most recently before starting at CTV Kitchener, she worked as a general assignment reporter at GuelphToday.

Alison speaks fluent English and conversational French and Spanish.