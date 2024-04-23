Suspicious package scare leads to evacuation in Guelph

Several businesses in Guelph’s north end were evacuated Tuesday morning after a suspicious package was found at the Canada Post distribution centre on Woodlawn Road.

Roads in the area were closed around 8:30 a.m. and Waterloo regional police’s bomb squad was called in to assist.

By 11:30 a.m., police had determined the package did not pose a threat and the area reopened.

“The contents never presented a risk to the public, however it was packaged in a way that it could have been mistaken for an explosive and obviously caused concern for Canada Post staff,” police spokesperson Scott Tracey said in an email.