Police looking for source of more than 1,000 911 calls
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the person or people responsible for calling 911 more than 1,000 times in a single night.
Police said the first hang-up call came in around 12:15 p.m. Monday from a location on James Street in Delhi, Norfolk County.
Officers responded to the area but weren’t able to locate the caller or any kind of emergency situation.
Between 12:15 a.m. and 9:05 a.m., police said they got around 1,150 similar calls, but weren’t able to find any associated emergencies.
“False or misleading 911 calls can lead to charges of public mischief,” OPP said in a news release. “These calls divert valuable resources and time away from genuine emergences, potentially endangering lives.”
