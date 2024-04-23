KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 2,500 homes and businesses lose power in Kitchener

    A map shows the power outage in Kitchener as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. (Enova) A map shows the power outage in Kitchener as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. (Enova)
    Just over 2,500 homes and businesses in south Kitchener are without power.

    The outage, which is impacting the Chicopee and Pioneer Tower West neighbourhoods, started around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

    According to Enova’s outage map the cause is under investigation. The estimated restoration time is 4 p.m.

    More to come.

