Suspect in Brantford double shooting knocked on stranger’s door to turn himself in
Brantford police say one person remains in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to a home on King Street around 8:20 p.m., where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were rushed to hospital, where one is still in critical condition Monday, police said.
Brantford police are seen near Dalhousie Street and King Street on Monday, April 22, 2024, the day after a shooting in the area. (Ashley Bacon/CTV Kitchener)
The suspect was arrested a few kilometres away, on a quiet residential street.
Jessica Carlascio said she and her husband were in their home on Sarah Street, when they heard a knock around 9:45 p.m.
“We saw a man standing at the door. We told him that we weren’t answering the door,” Carlascio explained.
The corner of Sarah Street and Murray Street, where police say the shooting suspect was arrested, is seen on April 22, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV Kitchener)
The stranger then went next door, where Carlascio’s neighbour answered.
Her husband went outside to speak with the man to see what was going on.
“He said that something had happened and it was an act of self defence,” Carlascio said. “That he was turning himself in to police and that he wanted us to call the police for him.”
She said the man seemed tired and “very polite, all things considered.”
Takedown recorded
Carlascio captured the police response on video from inside her home. The footage shows the suspect lying on the road on his stomach with his hands above his head as officers arrest him.
“[Police] calmly pulled up in multiple vehicles and they asked him to put his hands up and to go on the ground. And he complied, and it was a very smooth process and they arrested him,” she said.
Video shot by a neighbour shows police arresting the suspect in a double shooting Sunday night in Brantford. (Submitted/Jessica Carlascio)
Despite the experience, Carlascio said it hasn’t changed her opinion of her neighbourhood.
“I don’t feel unsafe at all,” she said. “We love living here and we still feel very safe.”
Others are more concerned.
“We’re definitely worried about security around here,” said Corey Blackey, who lives near where the shooting happened.
Brantford police were not available for an interview Monday. In a news release, police said a 23-year-old man from Brampton had been arrested in connection to the shooting.
He's facing charges including aggravated assault and a number of firearm related offences.
Investigators are not looking for any additional suspects and have recovered the gun they believe was used in the shooting. Police said they do not believe the incident was random.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How quietly promised law changes in the 2024 federal budget could impact your day-to-day life
The 2024 federal budget released last week includes numerous big spending promises that have garnered headlines. But, tucked into the 416-page document are also series of smaller items, such as promising to amend the law regarding infant formula and to force banks to label government rebates, that you may have missed.
Which foods have the most plastics? You may be surprised
'How much plastic will you have for dinner, sir? And you, ma'am?' While that may seem like a line from a satirical skit on Saturday Night Live, research is showing it's much too close to reality.
Diver pinned under water by an alligator figured he had choice. Lose his arm or lose his life
An alligator attacked a diver on April 15 as he surfaced from his dive, nearly out of air. His tank emptied with the gator's jaws crushing the arm he put up in defence.
'Trees going up like Roman candles' as wildfire season starts early in B.C.
Susanne Langan first noticed the Burgess Creek wildfire from her home in British Columbia's Cariboo region on Saturday afternoon as a distant, thin column of smoke.
opinion I've been a criminal attorney for decades. Here's what I think about the case against Trump
Joey Jackson, a criminal defence attorney and a legal analyst for CNN, outlines what he thinks about the criminal case against Donald Trump in the 'hush money trial.'
Celebrity designer sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling crocodile handbags
A leading fashion designer whose accessories were used by celebrities from Britney Spears to the cast of the 'Sex and the City' TV series was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags from her native Colombia.
Wildfire alert issued for area northwest of Edmonton cancelled
A wildfire alert for Lac Ste Anne County that was issued on Monday afternoon has ended.
Search for missing kayakers off Vancouver Island expands into U.S.
Authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border resumed search efforts Monday to find two men who went missing while kayaking off Vancouver Island over the weekend.
Have forever chemicals in water impacted you? We want to hear about it
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.