Suspect in Brantford double shooting knocked on stranger’s door to turn himself in

Brantford police say one person remains in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home on King Street around 8:20 p.m., where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to hospital, where one is still in critical condition Monday, police said.

Brantford police are seen near Dalhousie Street and King Street on Monday, April 22, 2024, the day after a shooting in the area. (Ashley Bacon/CTV Kitchener)

The suspect was arrested a few kilometres away, on a quiet residential street.

Jessica Carlascio said she and her husband were in their home on Sarah Street, when they heard a knock around 9:45 p.m.

“We saw a man standing at the door. We told him that we weren’t answering the door,” Carlascio explained.

The corner of Sarah Street and Murray Street, where police say the shooting suspect was arrested, is seen on April 22, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV Kitchener)

The stranger then went next door, where Carlascio’s neighbour answered.

Her husband went outside to speak with the man to see what was going on.

“He said that something had happened and it was an act of self defence,” Carlascio said. “That he was turning himself in to police and that he wanted us to call the police for him.”

She said the man seemed tired and “very polite, all things considered.”

Takedown recorded

Carlascio captured the police response on video from inside her home. The footage shows the suspect lying on the road on his stomach with his hands above his head as officers arrest him.

“[Police] calmly pulled up in multiple vehicles and they asked him to put his hands up and to go on the ground. And he complied, and it was a very smooth process and they arrested him,” she said.

Video shot by a neighbour shows police arresting the suspect in a double shooting Sunday night in Brantford. (Submitted/Jessica Carlascio)

Despite the experience, Carlascio said it hasn’t changed her opinion of her neighbourhood.

“I don’t feel unsafe at all,” she said. “We love living here and we still feel very safe.”

Others are more concerned.

“We’re definitely worried about security around here,” said Corey Blackey, who lives near where the shooting happened.

Brantford police were not available for an interview Monday. In a news release, police said a 23-year-old man from Brampton had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

He's facing charges including aggravated assault and a number of firearm related offences.

Investigators are not looking for any additional suspects and have recovered the gun they believe was used in the shooting. Police said they do not believe the incident was random.