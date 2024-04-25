KITCHENER
    • Four people displaced by fire at Waterloo home

    Fire tape blocks access to a townhouse unit on Albert Street in Waterloo on April 25, 2024, the day after flames broke out there. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Fire tape blocks access to a townhouse unit on Albert Street in Waterloo on April 25, 2024, the day after flames broke out there. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
    Four people made it out unharmed after a fire at a Waterloo townhouse Wednesday evening.

    Three dogs died in the blaze, the Waterloo Fire Department said.

    Around 15 firefighters responded just before 7 p.m. and flames were visible when they arrived.

    The initial damage estimate is pegged at $250,000. The home’s residents have been displaced.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

