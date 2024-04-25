Four people displaced by fire at Waterloo home
Four people made it out unharmed after a fire at a Waterloo townhouse Wednesday evening.
Three dogs died in the blaze, the Waterloo Fire Department said.
Around 15 firefighters responded just before 7 p.m. and flames were visible when they arrived.
The initial damage estimate is pegged at $250,000. The home’s residents have been displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
